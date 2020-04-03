How to access the San Diego Symphony concerts online and on radio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Symphony recently canceled or rescheduled all concerts through May 2. But don’t forget that the organization’s been streaming its Jacobs Masterworks concerts long before coronavirus.

Every Sunday at 8 p.m. you can hear a full symphony concert on KPBS 89.5 FM. As always, these programs were recorded live and are replayed on the airwaves for free. They are also streamed live on kpbs.org.

Jenie Dahlmann, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the San Diego Symphony shared more information on KUSI News.