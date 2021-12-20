How to avoid theft during the holidays, even if it’s at your front door!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Online shopping may sound appealing, but with online shopping comes theft and it’s right at your front door!

Homeowners are having their packages sent to their houses, but a lot of theft is becoming common amongst apartment, duplexes, and condo’s in which they are 113% more likely to experience theft.

Home insurance company, Hippo, has just released a new report showing that 38% of homeowners have been victims of package theft during these past few holiday seasons.

Less than half (46%) of homeowners have installed a security camera and only 17% are installing a smart lock package container.

There is so much you can do to make sure you do not fall viticm to holiday, online shopping theft.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Teresa Sardina talked with Senior Underwriter of Hippo, Steve Wilson, about ways you can avoid and protect yourself from theft.