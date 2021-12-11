How to deal with the most difficult situations during the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays often bring out the best or the worst in people.

Dr. Brian Alman, Founder of True Sage and Relish.Life, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss helpful tips in dealing with stressful situations during the holidays.

Dr. Alman advised adapting positively instead of negatively, observing and taking time to breathe or let the other person finish saying what they need to say, and re-focusing on what you are grateful for.

In certain cases, it can be helpful to ask the person you’re dealing with if you can call them the next day, talk to them later one-on-one and so on.