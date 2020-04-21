How to discover the shape of the recovery curve for your industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diegans wait for for non-essential businesses to re-open many workers are wondering what is the next step for them.

Phil Blair from Manpower Staffing shared his insight on Good Morning San Diego.

Understand your industry and how quickly it will recover from then lockdown, said Blair.

According to Blair, if your industry is transportation or conventions then consider other plans. Think new career paths if you cannot wait it out. Start research now and start studying to get new skills.

“We got a bunch of lemons out there, so stop and figure out how you can turn it into lemonade.” Manpower’s Phil Blair.