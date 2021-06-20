How to get focused on sobriety as San Diego reopens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Less than a week into California’s reopening, clubs and bars are already packed throughout San Diego.

While this is a sign things are returning to normal as the pandemic subsides, this may prove more difficult than before for those who found themselves struggling with sobriety at the height of the pandemic.

Scott Silverman, Your Crisis Coach from Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss how San Diegans can stay on top of sobriety as it reopens.

Last year, opioid overdose deaths went up over 400%.

As the visits to clubs, bars, and parties rise, so too do the social pressures to take drugs, especially counterfeit medication, Silverman emphasized.

He described that what has become common are the accidental overdoses from counterfeit medication laced with fentanyl, an extremely dangerous substance often added to drugs.

Silverman encouraged anyone listening to ask for help and know that you are not alone.

Call him anytime at 619-993-2738.