How to get over your fear of dating





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a year of lockdowns and COVID restrictions, getting back out into the dating world can be a bit intimidating.

Marisa Saks, Founder and CEO of the dating app, @CaviarLifestyles, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to provide insight on bravely entering the dating world again.

FODA has been circulating on social media, an acronym for “fear of dating again,” Alvarez began the conversation with.

Dating for a partner has increased and ghosting people has decreased during the pandemic, Saks noted.

Being confident and transparent are the most important points to dating, Saks said.

Dating should be fun, she added.

Getting back to dating seems intimidating at first but is like riding a bicycle, Saks said.