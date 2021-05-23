How to handle an inheritance with Brent Wilsey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The largest wealth transfer in history of the United States is underway.

Baby boomers are expected to pass estimated $68 trillion down to the next generation.

Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss handling an inheritance, especially if it’s unexpected.

Wilsey advised: thinking before spending, pay off debts, don’t increase debts, make investing a priority, and don’t rush to switch financial advisors.

On the other hand, he advised not doing: paying off your home, try to make more money quickly, thinking you’re an investment guru, and talking about how much money you inherited.