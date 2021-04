How to have a successful recovery during the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the end of COVID-19 may be near with continued vaccine rollouts, myriad healthcare professionals are anticipating lasting mental health issues.

Scott H. Silverman, a crisis coach and family navigator from Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss small life changes that can make great differences.

Silverman encouraged anybody to give him a call for a free 10 minutes of coaching at 619-993-2738.