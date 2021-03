How to incrementally return to a more normal life with Dr. Alman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With increasing vaccination rollouts, many Americans are starting to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Dr. Brian Alman, author & PhD in Psychology from TruSage.com joined KUSI to give viewers some tips that can be used everyday on topics like: stress relief during work or school, how to (simply) start every day in a positive state of mind, and dealing with difficult situations (or people) made easy.