How to Introduce a new pet cat to your pet dog





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Next week kicks off Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month but how do you bring a new pet cat into your home when you already have a pet dog?

Many pet owners wonder about introducing dogs and cats, especially when bringing a new pet into the home. This situation can also occur when traveling and staying with friends or family.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke and PR Manager Fernanda Lopez joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on introducing new pet cats to a pet dog.

CATS NATURAL GIFTS: Cats have a few natural gifts that help them adapt quite well to living with dogs and they can even become good friends with dogs once the dog knows who is boss.

• Claws

• The ability to jump up above a dogs reach

• Cattitude

IMPERATIVE QUESTION:

Know your dog. Is your dog prey-driven? When you are out on walks, do you notice that your dog has a strong or frantic prey drive every time they see a small creature, bird or cat run by? If so, a cat may not be appropriate for you home.

If your dog seems to be more curious than aggressive when they see smaller animals, you may consider introducing a cat into your home.

If you are considering adopting a new dog to bring into your home with your pet cat, most shelters will do a “cat test” by walking the dog on a leash through the cattery to see if they have mild curiosity or neutral reaction to the cats there.

ONCE YOU HAVE DECIDED TO BRING A NEW CAT INTO A HOME WITH A PET DOG, FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

1. Begin by making sure both the dog and cat have a safe space they can go to and not be bothered.

For cats, this can include rooms the dog cannot get into by blocking with barriers like baby gates or clearing high ledges where the dog cannot access them.

Be sure to have food, water, and a litter box in this area so they are not forced to interact with the dog.

(You may decide to keep them separated this way for a day or even more. You should be able to determine if they seem curious about each other – are sniffing each other, etc. – and would like to meet.

2. At the first introduction have the dog on a leash to gauge their reaction.

If they are not trying to run and chase the cat or acting aggressive, remove the leash and monitor them closely.

Praise and reward both pets for good manners. Interrupt any intense chasing or stressful behavior for either.

WHAT NOT TO DO:

• Do not force the cat to interact with the dog by putting them in close proximity where the cat cannot escape, even if they are in a carrier. This situation only elevates their stress.

• Do not allow the dog access to the cat’s food, water, or litter box.

• Do not micromanage every interaction between the two animals. They do need to work out their own hierarchy.

For more information on adopting a pet from Helen Woodward Animal Center, contact the Adoptions Department at (858) 756-4117 x313, or go online at www.animalcenter.org.