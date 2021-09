How to keep your tight bond with your pet after Covid

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Your pet might not be too happy about life returning back to normal.

Many of us were lucky enough to spend more time with our furry friends as a result of Covid lockdowns. But, with restrictions loosening up, our pets are now being left alone more often. Spokesperson for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, Fernanda Lopez, gave tips on how to maintain a tight bond with your pet.