How to make smart money habits in a post-pandemic economy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California and the country at large are reopening after a cooped-up year, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, Steve Sexton, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss ways to wisely handle your checkbook and the reopening of the economy.

A Bank of America survey even indicated that 64% of Americans have changed their spending habits since the onset of the pandemic.

Sexton outlined five steps to improve your post-pandemic finances:

Take it slow: This is not the time to go into debt based on whims, Sexton warned, even though you may want to go out to eat, shop, travel, he advises taking your re-entry into the economy slowly. Bolster retirement savings: If you have any excess savings, or have stimulus payments, move them over to your retirement fund. Power shop with a list: One of the worst habits picked up from the pandemic is power shopping. Sexton advises reforming that habit into power shopping, but with a list you closely stick to. Additionally, deleting tempting shopping apps from your phone can help dissipate the temptation. Increase spending on professional development: Many folks elected to focus on schooling and other educational and health-focused opportunities to grow themselves personally and professionally. Newfound skills and/or certification can give you leverage, whether it’s through a raise/promotion or interviewing for new positions. Audit bills: Review your pandemic spending habits. What you may find is a tendency to order more food delivered right to your door, or maybe a streaming subscription you don’t even use. Use a sharp eye to examine your habits and decide if you should really keep paying for it or not.