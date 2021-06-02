How to make sure your pet is prepared in case of an emergency

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – June is National Pet Preparedness Month and while no one wants to think about emergency situations it is important to make sure we have a plan for our family members if a disaster occurs and this should include your furry family members too.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined Good Morning San Diego to share some advice to make sure your pet has everything they need in emergency situations.

• DISASTER PREPAREDNESS KIT: Just like other family members, pets require their own disaster preparedness kit that includes an ample supply of food and water (7 days worth – Remember that water may not be drinkable and pets need water as we do).

Also include:

Crate or travel carrier,

Required medications,

Veterinary records,

Blanket

Grooming items,

and Sanitation needs like kitty litter and plastic pet waste bags.

• WAY TO IDENTIFY PETS AND CONTACT OWNER: Pets should always have a collar with an ID tag that lists the contact number for the owner. An even better way to help protect your furry family member is to have your pets microchipped. In the event pets are ever separated from their owner, many veterinarians and animal shelters have the capability to scan the microchip to obtain contact information.

• TAKE THEM WITH YOU: County residents should never leave their pets at home during an emergency that requires evacuation. More than likely, it will take several hours or even days before residents can return to their homes. Pets might also be trapped in structures if wildfires approach or damage to structures could allow pets to escape or to fall victim to predators.

• RECENT PHOTOGRAPHS: It is also important to have recent photographs of your pet. These are important if the pet is lost, and you need to post a “missing animal” notice, and they even help to prove ownership in some circumstances. Photos should be stored on a mobile device or cloud-type storage system for easy access from remote locations.

• LIST OF BOARDING FACILITIES: During an ordered evacuation, the Department of Animal Services typically provides shelter at a county shelter or other location for displaced pets who cannot stay with their owners. While this is a valuable resource, pet owners are also encouraged to have a list of pet-friendly hotels and local animal boarding facilities in case they are needed.

• A CARETAKER: It is a good idea to identify an individual who could care for your pet in the event that you become ill and unable to provide care, such as when hospitalization is necessary.