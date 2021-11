How to make the most of Cyber Monday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cyber Monday is mere hours away and Social Media Expert, Owen Video, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to make the most of it.

Put the items in your shopping cart now, so you don’t waste time finding items again, Video suggested.

Video provided a variety of Cyber Monday tips and tricks.

Don’t forget to shop local at farmers markets, small businesses and by from individual makers online.