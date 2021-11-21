How to manage stress and addictions during the holidays





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a time folks look forward to — parties, friends, family, cocktails, food.

But what if you’re dealing with addiction?

Have a tendency to use substance as a way of coping with stress?

Scott Silverman, Your Crisis Coach, is here to help.

Silverman joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss ways to manage stress and addiction this holiday season.

Meditate or go for a walk to de-stress, lean on your support systems, spend time with family and friends, ask for help, and talk if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Call or text Silverman at 619-993-2738.