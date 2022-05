How to properly fill out your ballot ahead of the June 7 primary election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ballots have been turning up in mailboxes all over San Diego County.

The Registrar of Voters Office has encouraged voters to get their ballot in early.

How should you go about voting in the June 7 primary election?

Cynthia Paes of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to help voters fill out their primary election ballots.