How to stay connected and engaged in this time of self-isolation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today’s seniors are some of the most active persons in our society. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered 40 million residents to stay home indefinitely, with some exceptions, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and now people are forced to take the time to slow down.

“It’s a great time to take a step back from the craziness and commitments and focus on yourself and make deep connections with others,” said Simona Valanciute, the CEO of nonprofit San Diego Oasis.

Valanciute shared some advice on Good Morning San Diego for remaining engaged as a senior during a time of self-quarantine:

• If you are a tech-savvy senior, go online and don’t stop learning.

• If you are active in fitness classes, find a new fitness class on-demand through a streaming service or online.

• Pick up the phone and call someone. Check-in on them.

• Send an email to loved ones.

• Check on your neighbor (maintaining a safe social distance of course!)

• Connect by text.

• Skype / Facetime / Videoconferencing

• Journaling

• Start the memoir you’ve always wanted to do

• Take a genealogy class which combines learning with online research

• If you volunteer for a nonprofit, ask them what you can do from home to continue to help the community.