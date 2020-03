How to stay emotionally calm during stay at home orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many people in San Diego are experiencing mental and emotional stress as they adjust to the latest stay at home orders.

Brain Fitness Researcher, Heidi Hanna, talked to Good Morning San Diego via Skype to share some advice on ways people can stay calm during quarantine.

Heidi will be hosting an Instagram Live of her ‘Beach Brain Meditation’ session on @reef at 4:00 P.M. Tuesdsay.