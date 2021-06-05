How to stay motivated when society opens up and we go back to work

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Certified Life Purpose Coach Logan Rena joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss ways to get motivated and stay that way, especially as California continues opening up from COVID-19 restrictions.

Rena told viewers that she tells her clients to set their intentions in the morning for the day ahead.

She described dividing the morning into three segments: source time, stretch time, and soul time.

Source time is tapping into your faith and what it is you believe in, which invites enlightenment, clarity, and focus.

Stretch time is when you are working on growing yourself, such as through reading, working out, or exercising.

Soul time — Rena’s favorite — is where you get your replenishment through activities such as writing down one’s goals, visualizations, meditations.

Rena encouraged viewers to start small by setting aside 10 minutes for each segment, totaling only 30 minutes for the entire intention-setting session.

If you have a lot of time, each segment can grow to 30 minutes.

Rena described having the people in your life be your long-term motivators.

For instance, she described her mother when she had stage 4 breast cancer and would still finish up radiation and go to work, which now motivates Rena.