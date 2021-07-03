How to stay safe during Fourth of July with Deputy Bryce Thompson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Fourth of July weekend, don’t risk it — whether it’s the life of a loved one, a stranger, or yourself — it’s not worth it.

Deputy Bryce Thompson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the heightened patrols his department will be performing this holiday weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols through the holiday weekend, looking for signs such as swerving, speeding, stopping at green lights, and the like.

Please have a designated driver, use rideshare services, Deputy Thompson urged, these are 100% avoidable contexts, he added.

In 2020, deputies arrested 774 people for impaired driving in San Diego County, and are hoping 2021 will yield fewer impaired drivers.

It is illegal to possess, transport, or even have fireworks in San Diego County, the deputy said, adding that conditions are extremely dry and brittle at this time, making fire danger from fireworks even worse.