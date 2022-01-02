How to stay true to your New Year’s resolutions with Dr. Alman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Your resolve is tested not when it comes to making your New Year’s resolutions, but it is tested when it comes time to keep your resolutions.

Dr. Brian Alman from Trusage joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how to keep those new resolutions into the whole year.

Nine out of 10 resolutions dissolve in January, so it’s important to choose something you would love to accomplish versus what you need, want, or like to accomplish, Dr. Alman began.

Dr. Alman laid out helpful steps for new year’s resolutions that work.