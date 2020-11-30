How to watch out for scams shopping online during Cyber Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Holidays shopping is the perfect storm for cyber-crimes. Cyber Monday is Nov 30. and everything is being pushed to online for shopping this holiday season because of COVID.

Cyber-crimes at the holidays will hit an all-time high because retailers are putting specials strictly online.

Director MS-Cyber Security Operations and Leadership, Dr. Michelle Moore, joined Good Morning San Diego and provided tips on fighting fraud on both sides of the computer screen.