How working parents are adapting their children to distance learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego parents and students have begun the Fall semester of distance learning, many full-time working parents face additional challenges.

Amber Smegielski, a full-time working mother here in San Diego, joined us on Good Morning San Diego to share how she adapted her home for distance learning.

Smergielski has three children attending the Poway Unified School District.

Elementary schools in the Poway Unified School District will reopen for in-person learning next month.

Students will be on a half-day schedule and according to the district, 10 elementary schools are scheduled to reopen campuses October first to students whose families chose the district’s in-person learning option.

On October 12 students in 16 other elementary schools will join them.

The district says families who elected for their students to continue virtual learning will remain fully virtual.