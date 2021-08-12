How worried should SoCal be about rising case numbers? Dr. Nanos answers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a statement released today, Cathedral Catholic High School’s principal said a COVID-related situation that affected multiple campus stakeholders was the reason for the school delaying its 2021-2022 school year start.

However, all athletic activities at the school will reportedly continue as planned.

Leaders added that they will follow up with more specific details later this week but as of now a new start date has not been released.

The pandemic may be far from over and with rising case numbers and new COVID variants, many wonder how worried should we be?

Dr. Georgine Nanos with Kind Health Group joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to answer this question and discuss Cathedral’s start date delay as the mother of a Cathedral junior.

Dr. Nanos began the conversation by urging everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

Less than .003% of vaccinated folks get COVID-19, Dr. Nanos said, explaining that breakthrough cases are extremely rare.

The point of the vaccine is to reduce COVID-19’s severity on the body, Dr. Nanos said.

Vaccinated people who do actually get COVID-19 have very mild symptoms, she added.

“If you have a cold, it’s not a big deal,” she said. “But to be hospitalized and die from COVID is what we want to prevent and that’s what the vaccinations do,” she explained.