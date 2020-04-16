How you can avoid coronavirus scams and remote working vulnerabilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every time there is a newsworthy event, such as the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are quick to take advantage. Currently, the Identity Theft Resource Center is seeing a lot of COVID-19 scams.

Scammers are attacking from all angles, whether it be robocalls, phishing emails or text scams. The Identity Theft Resource Center tells KUSI News they are seeing COVID-19 scams around stimulus checks, dating apps, workers going door-to-door, charitable giving scams, and grandparent scams, just to name a few.

President & CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, Eva Velasquez, spoke with KUSI News via Skype to detail how you can recognize and protect yourself from these scammers.

Velasquez provided KUSI News with the following information to accompany her interview:

What are some tips the ITRC has for people to avoid these COVID-19 scams?

• The best thing people can do is go to the direct source. If some gets a phone call, email or text message that they were not expecting, they should reach out directly to the company the email sender or caller claims to be with to verify whether it is legitimate. People should also be visiting local, state and federal website to make sure they are informed and have the most accurate information. Finally, if anyone receives a message on social media claiming to be the government, they should block the sender and report it to the social media platform.

Something else the ITRC is seeing is hackers trying to take advantage of so many people working remotely. Can you talk a little bit about that?

• This is something that should not surprise us. In 2019 alone, we reported that 39 percent of the breaches were from hacking. This is something we expected to see once more people started working remotely. Hackers will use stolen passwords from data breaches to break into computer systems because they know a lot of people use the same passwords for their work accounts as they do their personal accounts.

What are some tips you have for people so they can stay safe while working from home?

• It is very important that people change their passwords, and also create strong passwords that will be hard to guess. The password can be of a memorable phrase you know you will remember. It’s also important that people update their passwords every 30 days; and make sure they are at least 10 characters long. The longer the password, the more difficult it is for a hacker to guess it. Finally, update all of your software because hackers use known flaws that have not been fixed to break into accounts. Updating your software could prevent a lot of attacks.

And despite ITRC employees working from home, your contact center is still available for victims.

• Absolutely! We are fortunate that we are able to continue to operate business as usual and that includes our contact center. If anyone thinks they have been a victim of a COVID-19-related scam, or even if they just have a question, they can live chat with one of our expert advisors by going to our website www.idtheftcenter.org. They can also do that through our ID Theft Help App. If people do not have internet access they can still call us toll-free at 888.400.5530. Since our advisors are working from home callers will have to leave a message. However, our advisors are returning calls as quickly as possible.