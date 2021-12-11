How you can get involved in the Sheriff’s Volunteer Mounted Unit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sheriff’s Volunteer Mounted Unit acts as the eyes and ears for the deputies who can’t get into places where normal deputies can access as well as letting the public know that there are more than just deputies and cars available within the department.

Three Sheriff’s Volunteer Mounted Unit, Chad Campbell, Carol Crator, and Joe Manrique, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez live on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the work of the unit and how civilians can get involved.

To volunteer visit, www.sdsheriff.gov/recruitment/mounted-patrol-unit