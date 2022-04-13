How you can gift supplies to Helen Woodward for newborn puppies and kittens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oh baby! Over the next two weeks Helen Woodward Animal Center are hoping to get 50 baby bundle donations for their spring-time newborn puppies and kittens.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Monica Petruzzelli, PR and communications coordinator for Helen Woodward Animal Center, about their baby bundles.

Here is the link to the donation page: https://my.animalcenter.org/campaign/the-babies-are-coming-2022-baby-bundles/c401315