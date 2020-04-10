How you can turn a stressful job search into an uplifting discovery experience

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People of all ages and in all stages of their career may find themselves in a position where they will be seeking new employment opportunities, especially in today’s economic conditions.

As a career coach who specializes in working with executives in career transition, Julie Visser is asked daily, “How should I be spending my time, as most companies are in a holding pattern?” There are times in your life when partnering with coach can be extremely valuable, during the coronavirus pandemic is one of those times.

VP of Executive Search & Coaching for Toft Group, Julie Visser, spoke to KUSI News about the things you can do to make your job search better.

If you would like to learn more about our career transition coaching service, please visit www.thetoftgroup.com/coaching/