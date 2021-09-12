‘Howl-O-Scream’ comes to SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spooky event starts this week at SeaWorld San Diego — get ready for Howl-O-Scream starting Sept. 17 to Oct. 31!

Randolph Borden, Vice President of Entertainment at SeaWorld San Diego joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The Halloween event includes haunted houses, scare zones, vampire circus show, and more.

Tickets start at about $45 and can be purchased on their website.

The family friendly event will have trick-or-treating costume parades, hay mazes, and pumpkin hunt.

To learn more about the event visit www.howloscream.com/CA