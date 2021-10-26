Howl-o-Ween Harvest at The Helen Woodward Animal Center is this weekend

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – There’s nothing more frightening than a BOOring school field trip, Scout outing, or play group activity… but have no fear because the fang-tastic Howl-O-Ween Harvest is back at the Helen Woodward Animal Center! Your group will have a spook-tacular time as they interact with and learn about some of our “creepy” critters (and some fluffy ones too!), pick a mini pumpkin, and depart on an Eerie Expedition.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to Helen Woodward and met a mini horse and a rat! Two of the animal ambassadors kiddos will meet and learn about at the Howl-o-Ween Harvest!