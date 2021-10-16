Howl-O-Ween Hounds Mega Adoption event proffers 150 dogs and several cats for adoption





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Howl-O-Ween Hounds mega adoption event takes place Saturday at the Grossmont Center Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., presenting 150 dogs and several cats up for adoption.

The animals will be from 21 local animal shelters/rescues.

To learn more visit sdshelters.org.

Darlene White from the San Diego Animal Support Foundation; Amy Hultengren with Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County, who was flanked by Zoey and Felipe; Robert James from the Friends of Cats Shelter in El Cajon brought Squeek; and Alix Smith from Second Leash on Life with Jackson the heeler mix, all joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.





