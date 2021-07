HUB Football Camp at Helix provides free agents opportunity and exposure to pro scouts





Out at Helix High School, the HUB Football Camp being held. The invite only camp allows free agents to be seen by NFL and CFL scouts and executives.

The camp not only provides opportunity to athletes with big league dreams, but also valuable mentorship from seasoned professionals.

We catch up with attendees like former Aztecs Juwan Washington, Ryan Pope, and HUB Founder and esteemed NFL Agent Don Yee.