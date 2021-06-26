Human remains found after fire at San Marcos Equestrian Center

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Human remains were found after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers early Saturday at an equestrian center in an unincorporated area of San Marcos, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:37 a.m. Saturday at San Marcos Equestrian, 2635 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Greg Hampton.

When deputies from the San Marcos station and firefighters responded to the area, they saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames, Hampton said.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found, the sergeant said.

Sheriff’s bomb/arson detectives were at the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.