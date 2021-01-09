Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is on January 11th and Saved In America is working to help parents and Law Enforcement to locate missing, runaway and exploited children, the groups most vulnerable to sex trafficking.

Saved in America Case Manager and Law Enforcement Liaison, Joshua Travers, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the organization’s 2020 accomplishments and goals for 2021.

The organization is currently raising funds for an emergency transitional safe home for recovered children.

