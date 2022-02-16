Humble Design furnishes new home for previously homeless mom and son

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Humble Design serves individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes using donated furniture and household goods.

Humble Design currently has a need for more furniture donations.

You can get involved by volunteering and donating home good/furniture.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Laura Lavoie, San Diego City Director at Humble Design, about their company and how they are doing good for people in need.

More information can be found online at https://www.humbledesign.org/sandiego.