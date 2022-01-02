Humble Design sets goal to design 90 homes for formerly homeless clients in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Humble Design has been helping San Diego’s previously homeless families stay off the streets by carefully and thoughtfully designing their homes.

For 2022, Humble Design wants to design 90 homes for their clients before the end of the year.

Their entire operation is fueled by philanthropic support.

You can help Humble Design by donating financially or by assisting in their warehouse or in their client’s homes.

Treger Strasberg, Founder of Humble Design, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Humble Design’s 2022 goals and how the operation started.