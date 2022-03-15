Humphreys Concert by the Bay line-up is finalized and tickets are on sale!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A variety of great artists are making stops in San Diego this year, and tickets for Humphrey’s Concert by the Bay 2022 lineup are about to go on sale.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Bobbi Brieske, Vice President of Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay, about this years line-up and how to score tickets.

Tickets go on sale Sat, March 19, 10am at Humphreys box office and Ticketmaster.com.