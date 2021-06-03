Humphreys Concerts by the Bay celebrates 40th anniversary with 2021 lineup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic cancelled Humphreys Concerts By The Bay 40th anniversary schedule in mid-June.

So, the local concert venue is going to celebrate in summer of 2021.

39 shows are already booked, and tickets for 12 of them are already on sale.

Vice President of Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, Bobbi Brieske, discussed the upcoming shows on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.humphreysconcerts.com