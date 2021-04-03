Hundreds expected at Easter Sunday services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Easter Sunday services abound this year, and North Coast Calvary Chapel is hosting an online service and four in-person services for April 4.

Two of the in-person services will be outdoors, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The two indoor services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with outdoor seating options.

Pastor Mark Foreman of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for an update on the upcoming Easter Sunday services.