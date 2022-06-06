Hundreds of polling locations are now open for voters across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The June 7 primary election is fast approaching.

Hundreds of polling locations are now open for voters across San Diego County.

San Diego voters will soon start the process to choose a new county sheriff and Chula Vista mayor. They’ll also decide whether to stick with incumbent local officials, state legislators and Congressional representatives.

But final decisions largely won’t be made in the June primary. Instead, the top two vote-getters in most races will move onto the November election.

Voters will also notice some high-profile races missing from their June ballots. Races with only two candidates – such as the District 5 county supervisors’ race – will only appear on the November ballot.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out in Kearny Mesa at the Registrar of Voters with more details on voting day.