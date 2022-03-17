Hundreds of San Diego Scouts to compete at annual Pinewood Derby this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Open to boys and girls from 5-17 years old, this free event features numerous heats and qualifying races staged by ages all day leading up to the final race to determine the top 3 racers in the zone. Hundreds of racers and their families are expected throughout the day and attendees will also enjoy games, face painting, a DJ and various other educational activities.

Held nationwide each year, the Pinewood Derby is a classic part of scouting and racers must follow specific guidelines for their racer, including width, length and weight limits and requirements regarding use of wheels, axles and bodies from provided materials only. Racers can bring their own completed cars or use available extra cars on site for participants to race free of charge.

This is the inaugural derby for the Rancho San Luis Rey Zone, which includes cub packs and boy scout troops from throughout North County, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Camp Pendleton, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach.

Pat Wallace, Activities Coordinator, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event and share information on how you can participate.

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022

10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (heats/races all day) WHERE: The Shoppes at Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008