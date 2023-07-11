Hundreds participate in the Ocean Beach pier jump

On Monday, July 10, 2023, hundreds of San Diego Junior Lifeguards as well as the public joined the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego (PDFSD) and the San Diego Junior Lifeguards (SDJG) for the annual Ocean Beach Pier Jump.

Proceeds from this event benefited the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego’s efforts to provide SDJG scholarships and free swimming lessons for underserved youth in San Diego. This is a fundraiser and the ONLY TIME jumping from the Ocean Beach pier is allowed.