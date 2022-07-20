Hunger Action Heroes Art Contest revealed at Comic-Con Museum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Artwork created by two local high school students brought were brought to life Wednesday morning at the Comic-Con Museum.

The Comic-Con Museum and Feeding San Diego launched the Hunger Action Hero Art Contest earlier this year and asked K-12 students in San Diego County to submit their vision of a Hunger Action Hero who helps end hunger through food rescue.

Hunger Halter and Demeter are the top two submissions as voted on by the community.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the museum with more details on what the costumes mean!