Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week prompts community push





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week started Monday, Nov. 14 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 18.

Organized efforts have increased across San Diego to ameliorate the hunger and homelessness that has spiked in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the Rock Church in San Marcos where food distribution took place in mass on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

(Below) Later on “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney met with Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, to discuss how his organization is partnering with Mission Federal Credit Union to pioneer local awareness efforts in honor of the week’s designation.