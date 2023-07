Hunter Biden pleads “not guilty” as plea deal falls apart

(KUSI) – Hunter Biden pled ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after his pre-arranged plea deal fell apart during a delaware court appearance.

In a rare move, the judge said she was not prepared to accept a plea deal — even going so far as to question its constitutionality.

Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation.

