Hunter Biden received $250,000 wire from China to an account listing Joe Biden’s home address





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – During a presidential debate against then-President Donald Trump in October 2020, Joe Biden promised the country that his son Hunter Biden, or anyone in the Biden family, have never made money from China.

Biden has also repeatedly claimed that he never spoke with Hunter about his business, despite photos of the two with Hunter’s business partners, text messages from Hunter talking about his father’s involvement, and Hunter’s former business partners speaking out about President Biden’s involvement.

But that appears to be false.

Evidence uncovered by Rep. James Comer shows that a $250,000 wire transfer was sent from Beijing, China to an account listing Joe Biden’s Delaware home address as the beneficiary. Rep. Comer also serves as Chairman of the GOP Oversight Committee.

Comer announced the findings Tuesday evening, saying he “subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.”

Chairman Comer blasted President Biden in a statement reading, “Bank records don’t lie but President Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children.”

Comer’s statement continued, “Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacted to Comer’s finding by saying the impeachment inquiry will “uncover the whole truth.”