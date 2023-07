Hunter Sowards previews special report on the Santee Plane Crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since the Santee plane crash that killed two people and injured two others in October of 2021.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards produced a special report on the crash that will air Tuesday on Good Evening San Diego.

Monday, Sowards previewed her story with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.