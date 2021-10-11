Huntington Beach reopens following massive oil spill

Few people visit the beach a week after the ocean was closed to surfing and swimming due to an offshore pipeline leak in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Access the Ocean water has been shut to surfing and swimming for a week since an offshore oil pipeline leaked crude into the water off the coast of Orange County. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) Few people visit the beach a week after the ocean was closed to surfing and swimming due to an offshore pipeline leak in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Access the Ocean water has been shut to surfing and swimming for a week since an offshore oil pipeline leaked crude into the water off the coast of Orange County. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

Mike Ali, the owner of Zack's shop near the Huntington Beach pier, waits for customers in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday. Oct. 10, 2021. He says business has been hurting since an offshore pipeline leaked oil into the waters off Huntington Beach. People come in to rent bikes and food, and his business has plummeted without surf lessons and event catering. The water has been closed to surfing and swimming for a week since the spill. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) Mike Ali, the owner of Zack's shop near the Huntington Beach pier, waits for customers in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday. Oct. 10, 2021. He says business has been hurting since an offshore pipeline leaked oil into the waters off Huntington Beach. People come in to rent bikes and food, and his business has plummeted without surf lessons and event catering. The water has been closed to surfing and swimming for a week since the spill. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

Surfers leave the water after lifeguards enforce the closure of the ocean in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The water has been closed to surfing and swimming for a week since an offshore oil pipeline leaked crude into the water off the coast of Orange County. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) Surfers leave the water after lifeguards enforce the closure of the ocean in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The water has been closed to surfing and swimming for a week since an offshore oil pipeline leaked crude into the water off the coast of Orange County. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A popular Southern California beach that was closed for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters has reopened and it happened far sooner than many expected.

Huntington Beach’s city and state beaches reopened after officials said water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the water. Huntington Beach is known as Surf City USA and reeled economically from the pipeline leak that spilled crude into the Pacific Ocean.

The spill of 25,000 gallons to 132,000 gallons of crude was confirmed Oct. 2 and the ocean had been off limits to surfers, swimmers and shore walkers.