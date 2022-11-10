Hurricane Nicole shuts down thousands of flights across U.S.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday Nov. 9.

Thousands of flights were shut down nationally because of the storm. Despite its Catagory 1 status, damage was reported after landfall.;

Evacuation orders were underway on Thursday, Nov. 10, on Florida’s coast.

Nine-hundred flights were cancelled on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and 1,000 flights were cancelled on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Orlando Airport was also shut down due to the storm.