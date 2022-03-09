Husband of cancer survivor cycles in 5,000-mile solo bike ride to New York for charity

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – One husband took off from San Diego Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in a solo bike ride that will take him 5,000 miles to New York for charity.

Terry Reszel is a breast cancer survivor and her husband, Al, has committed to riding in her honor.

The couple is from Minnesota and would be taking the route from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, and then to Manhattan, where the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is located.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Al and Terry from a campground in Arizona about their journey so far!

To follow their journey check out: